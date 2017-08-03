Riverhead Town police said they are looking for three men who beat another man and stole his cellphone Wednesday night.

The victim, 41, reported he was attacked about 9:45 p.m. on Union Avenue near East Main Street, walked home and called police about 11:45 p.m., police said.

He was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The victim told officers that three men punched and kicked him until he fell to the ground, then went through his pockets and took his cellphone, police said.

He said his attackers were in their early 20s and one of them was wearing gray shirt, red shorts and red and white sneakers, police said.

Officers could not find anyone in the area matching that description, but did find the victim’s cellphone in a backyard on Union Avenue near the scene of the robbery, police said.

Riverhead police said anyone who has information on the crime should call them at 631-727-4500, ext. 633.