Jurors in the trial of Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu for allegedly sexually abusing his foster sons resumed their deliberations Tuesday.

The panel in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead — which got the case Monday — deliberated for about five hours before retiring for the day.

Gonzales-Mugaburu, 60, of Ridge, is accused of sexually abusing six boys between 1996 and 2016 when the children came to Ridge to live with him as his foster sons. He later adopted the boys.

Gonzales-Mugaburu has pleaded not guilty.

Jurors, who got the case just before 1 p.m. Monday, have sent two notes to Suffolk County Court Judge Barbara Kahn asking to view evidence, including photos of Gonzales-Mugaburu’s bedroom. The alleged victims had testified during the three-week trial that Gonzales-Mugaburu showed them gay porn in his bedroom before he molested them.

Gonzales-Mugaburu was arrested Jan. 20, 2016, after two other boys, one of whom said he saw the man having sex with a dog, complained that Gonzales-Mugaburu made inappropriate sexual comments to them.

The 17-count indictment against Gonzales-Mugaburu also included charges he endangered the welfare of those two boys. The most serious charge, predatory sexual assault against a child, carries a maximum sentence of 25 years to life.