Suffolk and Riverhead police pursued and ultimately nabbed a motorist who was driving eastbound on the LIE at speeds exceeding 100 mph Monday night, officials said.
George Demetriades, 45, of Riverhead was detained and may face unspecified charges after, police said, he declined to stop driving at a high rate of speed on the Long Island Expressway, shortly after 8 p.m., Riverhead police said.
Suffolk officers notified Riverhead officers that Demetriades was driving into Riverhead before he exited the highway at Exit 72 in a black Ford Focus, police said.
Officers from both departments searched the area and found the vehicle in front of 1964 River Rd. as Demetriades walked away from it.
He was taken into custody by Suffolk officers.
It was unclear what charges he might face but Riverhead police said he is slated to be returned to Riverhead police custody in connection with a separate menacing incident.
It was unclear whether Demetriades had an attorney.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.