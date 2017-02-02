Stopped for “multiple traffic violations,” a Riverhead man was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property Wednesday after it was determined the motorcycle he was riding had been stolen, police said.
Antonio Diaz-Faz, 23, also was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and was issued several vehicle and traffic violations after his arrest as a result of the traffic stop on County Road 94 at about 4:15 p.m., Southampton Town police said. He faces arraignment in Southampton Town Justice Court.
Police said that when stopped Diaz-Faz was operating a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle that was reported stolen from a home in Flanders on Jan. 29. Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact the Detective Division at 631-728-5000 or its hotline at 631-728-3454.
