Riverhead Town Police have arrested one of two suspects armed with a knife and a sword who they said robbed another man of his backpack Monday afternoon.
Eddy Rodriguez, 27, of Riverhead, was charged with first-degree robbery in connection with the 2:21 p.m. attack in a wooded area west of Osborn Avenue in Riverhead, police said.
The victim reached out to police after he chased the two men to Sweezy Avenue, about 200 yards from the site of the robbery, police said. The victim said the two men, armed with a knife and a sword, had taken his backpack.
When officers arrived, they searched the area and found Rodriguez, whom the victim identified as one of the suspects, police said.
Rodriguez was taken to police headquarters and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Riverhead Town Justice Court. It was unclear Monday night whether he had obtained an attorney.
Police ask anyone with any information regarding the robbery to contact them at 631-727-4500, ext. 328.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.