A Riverhead woman was arrested after she stole a car, led police on a chase, crashed into a state trooper’s vehicle, was arrested, escaped from custody while in the hospital, stole another car, hit a trailer carrying a personal watercraft and then tried to steal the Jeep towing the watercraft, police said Monday.

Rasheeda Brown, 30, was being held on $350,000 bail after her arraignment Sunday on drunken driving and at least a dozen other charges, several of them felonies, police said.

The tangled series of events began about 11:50 a.m. Saturday when Southampton police gave chase to a stolen Toyota SUV westbound on Route 27, police said.

A state trooper joined the chase near Exit 62 at 11:51 a.m. and the pursuit continued into Riverhead, where the Toyota entered a Home Depot parking lot, police said.

The trooper saw the Toyota heading toward a pedestrian crosswalk and positioned his vehicle in front of the crosswalk, police said.

The Toyota hit the trooper’s car, but he was not injured, said Trooper Frank Bandiero, a state police spokesman.

Brown was arrested and taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center to be examined, but escaped from the hospital after a police officer allowed her to use a bathroom, police said.

The woman fled out a back door of the bathroom and, while still handcuffed in front, stole a Toyota Camry from the parking lot of a TJ Maxx store on Route 58, police said. She returned home briefly, where another person removed her cuffs, police said.

State and local police began a search and a trooper spotted the Camry on Mill Road in Riverhead a short time later, police said.

As police pursued the Camry, it struck a trailer being towed by a Jeep on Route 58, police said.

Brown then tried to steal the Jeep, but was arrested by state troopers and Riverhead police, Trooper Bandiero said.

He said troopers searched her house on Mill Road the next day and arrested two people inside: Wallace Conklin, 47, who was charged with criminal facilitation for cutting off Brown’s handcuffs, and Tanya Brown, 32, who was charged with possession of stolen property after she was found with a pocketbook that had been in one of the stolen cars, Bandiero said.