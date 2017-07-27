A Rockville Centre man has been charged with stabbing an acquaintance in the back, Nassau County police said.
Jordan Reid, 24, of Osborne Place, was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault and possession of a dangerous weapon, police said. He was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.
Reid got into a dispute with a man he knew on Park Avenue in Rockville Centre about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
The dispute got physical and Reid stabbed the other man in the lower back with an unknown object, police said.
The victim, also 24, was treated at a hospital for a puncture wound and released, police said.
