A substitute teacher has been arrested after “inappropriate conduct” with a Rocky Point High School student, the district said in a letter Thursday.
Schools Superintendent Michael F. Ring said in a letter to parents that the school had “brought the matter to the attention of law enforcement.”
He said the teacher had been working as a substitute since November 2015 and had “passed all mandatory New York State background checks prior to employment.”
The substitute teacher “will no longer work for the district,” the letter said, adding that it would not provide additional information “because this is a criminal matter and the parties involved are entitled to privacy.”
The letter did not name the teacher.
The Suffolk County Police Department could not be reached Friday for confirmation of the arrest.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.