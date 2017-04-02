Authorities are investigating a knifepoint robbery at a Carvel ice cream shop in Lake Ronkonkoma over the weekend where an undetermined amount of cash was taken, Suffolk police said Sunday.

No one was injured in the Saturday night holdup, police said, and it was unknown whether it was related to a series of recent machete and knifepoint robberies in Nassau and Suffolk counties by a masked man.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A police spokeswoman on Sunday said information about the type of knife used in the Ronkonkoma robbery and whether the suspect’s face was covered were not immediately available.

According to Fourth Squad detectives, the robbery occurred about 9:20 p.m. Saturday at the Carvel at 290 Ronkonkoma Ave. Details about the robbery or how much cash was taken were not available.

The six-week robbery spree involves four holdups and an attempted robbery in Nassau and the holdup of a Copiague sandwich shop in Suffolk.

Authorities investigating the robberies have said they believe one male suspect may be responsible for the crimes because of his clothing, build and the type of weapons used.