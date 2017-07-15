A Ronkonkoma man has been arrested for robbing a Nesconset gas station earlier this week, Suffolk County police said.

Joseph Gallo, 50, went to the BP station on Smithtown Boulevard on Monday, flashed a machete, then demanded money from a gas station employee, police said in a news release. After getting the money, Gallo ran away east on Smithtown, police said.

After Fourth Squad detectives distributed a description of the suspect, a Fourth Precinct officer spotted Gallo at the corner of Smithtown and Metzner Road in Ronkonkoma about 5:50 p.m. Friday and arrested him.

Gallo, of West 2nd Street, has been charged with first-degree robbery. He is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip.