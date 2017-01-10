A man walking in Ronkonkoma early Tuesday was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, Suffolk County police said.

The vehicle hit the victim’s arm as he walked northbound on Smithtown Avenue near South Second Street at about 12:25 a.m., police said.

The man’s arm was hit by a side mirror and he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available, police said.