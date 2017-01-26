A home on Hillman Place in Roosevelt was struck three times with rounds from a gun, Nassau County police said.
Officers went to the scene in response to a call at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday reporting shots fired, found shell casings on the ground and then discovered the bullet holes in the home, police said. No injuries were reported.
Detectives asked anyone with information about the crime to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
