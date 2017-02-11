A Roosevelt man was charged with robbery and kidnapping after he carjacked a vehicle in Uniondale early Friday, police said.
Ricky Miller, 31, of Cumberland Avenue, approached a man, 27, who was leaving his vehicle on Nassau Road at 3:15 a.m. and asked him for a ride, Nassau County police said in a news release. When the victim refused, Miller displayed a handgun in his waistband and got into the car, where he instructed the victim to drive into Roosevelt, police said.
The victim stopped the car at Cumberland Avenue, when Miller stole his cellphone and told him to get out of the car, police said. Miller then drove off with the vehicle, police said.
After an investigation, which led to the identification of the assailant, Bureau of Special Operations police officers arrested Miller at 2:05 p.m. in Roosevelt, police said. The victim’s vehicle and his cellphone were also recovered, police said.
Attorney information for Miller was not immediately available.
Miller is being charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping. He was scheduled for arraignment on Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.
