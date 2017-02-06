A Roosevelt man was arrested after he shot one man during a failed carjacking then successfully stole another man’s car Monday night in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

According to detectives, a male victim was sitting in his 2009 Nissan Murano in the 100 block of Willow Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, when Andre Dennis, 22, showed him a handgun and demanded money and the victim’s car.

Police said that “in fear for his life” the victim put the vehicle in gear and drove away and Dennis fired several rounds striking the victim in the biceps.

The victim was able to drive himself to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

A short time later 911 received a call for a stolen automobile in front of 1 Long Beach Rd. Upon police arrival, officers learned that Dennis had displayed a handgun to a 26-year-old male victim, took his wallet, cellphone and his 2015 Nissan Maxima, police said.

After an investigation, Dennis, of Park Avenue, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Monday on Dutch Broadway in Elmont where the vehicle, a loaded .45-caliber handgun and proceeds from the robbery were found at the scene, police said.

Dennis is being charged with attempted murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, possession of a weapon and criminal use of a weapon. He was scheduled for arraignment Monday First District Court in Hempstead.