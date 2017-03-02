A Roosevelt man attempting to avoid arrest after being seen making a drug sale on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead pushed a baby stroller — with a baby in it — into the street Wednesday afternoon, fleeing the scene on foot before being apprehended by pursing officers, police said.

The baby was not injured and was later released to the custody of its mother.

Nassau County police said the incident occurred at 12:58 p.m.

Arrested was Patrick Kemp, 31, of East Greenwich Avenue. He was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child. Kemp faces arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said Hempstead Village police detectives conducting a narcotics investigation on Terrace Avenue saw Kemp make a drug sale while pushing the stroller and attempted to arrest him — only to have Kemp push the occupied stroller into the street and run off. During the subsequent foot pursuit and arrest one detective suffered lacerations and abrasions; he was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said Kemp was found to have a loaded .45-caliber pistol in his jacket pocket after his arrest.