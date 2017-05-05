A birthday gift of a new car that was meant to bring a 25-year-old Lakeview woman joy tragically turned into “the instrumentality of her dying,” a judge said Friday while sentencing the victim’s boyfriend to prison for killing her when he crashed the 2015 Nissan Altima while drunk and high.

“Her grandmother gave her this car and meant it to be a happy thing,” State Supreme Court Justice Robert McDonald told Horace Cummings, 34, of Roosevelt, in Nassau County Court before sending him to prison for 4 to 12 years.

Diamond Hawkins-Williams died in the early morning of her 25th birthday on Nov. 21, 2015 after authorities said Cummings crossed the centerline on Front Street in Hempstead and collided head-on with a Mercedes-Benz sport utility vehicle.

Nassau Assistant District Attorney Stefanie Palma told the judge Friday that Cummings also pulled the victim’s lifeless body out of the car and tried to make it look like she had been the driver.

The judge told Cummings he knew that Cummings had accepted responsibility for his actions, but pointed out “collateral damage all around,” that included brokenhearted family members of the victim who now will raise her 4-year-old son without her.

“For the sake of Diamond’s little boy, you’re going to have to pull everything together and with your love, raise this child,” McDonald told the grieving family.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The judge then sentenced Cummings, who pleaded guilty in February to second-degree manslaughter, driving while impaired by alcohol and marijuana and reckless endangerment.

The victim’s mother, Sandra Hawkins-Williams, 55, tearfully described in court how her grandson asks for his mother every single day.

“I have tried my best to explain to him that God has taken her and that she is his beautiful guardian angel,” she said. “. . . I try to hold back the tears but it is difficult when my grandson is explaining to me how he feels. We both cry together because I am now broken inside.”

The victim was a single mother and Malverne High School graduate who worked as a motel clerk and seasonally as a Nassau parks employee. She had been dating Cummings for about two months at the time of her death.

Sandra Williams holds her grandson Zyaire after Horace Cummings pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, to manslaughter in the fatal crash that killed her daughter, Diamond Hawkins-Williams. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp Sandra Williams holds her grandson Zyaire after Horace Cummings pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, to manslaughter in the fatal crash that killed her daughter, Diamond Hawkins-Williams. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Defense attorney Michael Siff, of Queens, said his client was too distraught to speak in court, but gave the judge a letter from Cummings and said the man was remorseful and accepted blame for the damage he had done.

Cummings didn’t comment as court officers led him out in handcuffs, his family shouting messages of support to him.

“There’s never a closure, never. Not for me anyway,” the victim’s mother said while leaving court. She got a letter of apology from Cummings about three weeks ago that had asked her to visit him in jail.

She didn’t, but at Friday’s sentencing, she told Cummings she would pray for his soul.

“I pray that you finally understand that there are consequences to your decisions and actions and that you embrace life . . . Despite it all . . . you will have another chance at life,” the victim’s mother said.