A Roosevelt couple was arrested and charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child after a teacher found open wounds on their son, police said.
The 8-year-old child had been “disciplined” at home by his parents, who used “an extension cord of some kind” to whip him for “misbehaving,” Nassau County police said in a news release.
The child’s teacher discovered “open lacerations, both old and new” on his back and arms.
To protect the child’s privacy, Newsday is withholding the names of the parents, a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman who were arrested at 4 p.m. Monday.
The child was taken to a hospital for treatment and then released to a family member, police said.
The parents are being charged with second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and are set to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday.
Attorney information for the couple was not immediately available.
