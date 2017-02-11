A Roosevelt couple was arrested and charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child after a teacher found open wounds on their son, police said.

The 8-year-old child had been “disciplined” at home by his parents, who used “an extension cord of some kind” to whip him for “misbehaving,” Nassau County police said in a news release.

The child’s teacher discovered “open lacerations, both old and new” on his back and arms.

To protect the child’s privacy, Newsday is withholding the names of the parents, a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman who were arrested at 4 p.m. Monday.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment and then released to a family member, police said.

The parents are being charged with second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and are set to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday.

Attorney information for the couple was not immediately available.