A motorist left the scene after hitting and injuring a pedestrian Tuesday in Roosevelt, Nassau County police said.
The driver struck the male victim at 8:23 p.m. in front of 375 Nassau Rd., police said.
The victim was admitted to a hospital with “multiple trauma injuries,” police said.
Police asked that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.