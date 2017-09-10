A Roslyn woman was released Sunday after being arraigned on charges of driving drunk in Uniondale with a friend’s 17-month-old son in the car, Nassau County police said.

Martha Castro, 32, of Lumber Road, pleaded not guilty in First District Court in Hempstead and was ordered to return on Thursday.

Authorities said Castro was spotted by police shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday speeding, swerving and failing to stay in a single lane while driving a 2016 Lexus NX eastbound on Northern Boulevard and Aster Lane.

Police said the boy was in the back seat of the car at the time and that his mother was traveling with Castro in the vehicle.

When Castro was stopped, an officer “smelled a strong odor of alcohol on the defendant’s breath and observed that she had glassy eyes and slurred speech,” police said in a news release.

Castro was arrested and the boy was released to his mother.

Castro is charged with driving while intoxicated; aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a passenger 15 years old or younger; endangering the welfare of a child; and multiple motor vehicle violations.