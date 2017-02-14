Two Selden men have been arrested in connection with the robbery of three stores and the attempted robbery of another store in three communities on Sunday and Monday, Suffolk County police said Tuesday.

Frederick Staria, III, 35, of South Newton Avenue, was charged with three counts of third-degree robbery and one count of third-degree attempted robbery, while Jason Kinlaw, 24, of North Evergreen Drive, was charged with one count of third-degree robbery and one count of third-degree attempted robbery, police said.

Kinlaw drove Staria to the scene but remained outside while Staria robbed QuickChek convenience store, at 2686 Middle Country Rd. in Lake Grove, at 12:02 a.m. Monday, and when Staria attempted to rob Milk and Things convenience store, at 815 Middle Country Rd. in Selden, at 12:39 p.m. Monday, police said.

Kinlaw did not accompany Staria when he robbed Gorgeous Salon, at 1232 Middle Country Rd. in Selden, at 6:10 p.m. Sunday, and the Pizza Hut at 534 William Floyd Pkwy. in Shirley at 8:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

During all the crimes, Staria entered the stores, threatened to use a weapon and demanded cash, police said. At Milk and Things, the employee refused the demand and Staria left, police said. Staria left with an undetermined amount of money at the other three stores, police said.

Police said the arrests took place at 11:20 p.m. Monday and both men were awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police declined to say what led them to the two men.