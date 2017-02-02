A federal judge has postponed the sentencing of former Suffolk Party Conservative leader Edward Walsh Jr. on charges of wire fraud and theft of government services, which was scheduled for Friday.
U.S. District Judge Arthur Spatt acted earlier this week on the request of Walsh’s attorneys and without objection from federal prosecutors.
Spatt rescheduled sentencing for April 28 in federal court in Central Islip.
Walsh, who also was a lieutenant in the Suffolk Sheriff’s Department, was convicted of pocketing more than $200,000 in pay and overtime while he was golfing, gambling and engaged in Conservative Party activities.
When he is sentenced, Walsh faces from 30 to 37 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.
