Former Suffolk County police chief of department James Burke is escorted to a vehicle by FBI personnel outside an FBI office in Melville on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015.
A federal judge has set Nov. 2 for the sentencing of former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke on charges of a civil rights violation and obstruction of justice.
In addition, U.S. District Judge Leonard Wexler in Central Islip on Wednesday approved Burke’s request to replace his current attorney, Joseph Conway of Mineola, with Joseph Meringolo of Manhattan.
Both Meringolo and Conway...
Both Meringolo and Conway declined to comment.
