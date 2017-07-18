A judge is expected to sentence a New Cassel man Tuesday after his murder and robbery convictions earlier this year in connection with a gas station clerk’s slaying and a series of high-profile armed heists.
Joshua Golson-Orelus, 25, is facing up to life in prison without parole on his first-degree murder conviction after a jury found him guilty of killing of Jericho gas station employee Hany Awad in January 2015.
Authorities said Golson-Orelus killed Awad, 56, of Levittown, in a botched robbery by firing a bullet into his heart as the BP gas station clerk tried to fight off the holdup while working at his brother’s business.
The slaying came amid a six-month robbery spree that targeted gas stations and convenience stores in Westbury, Hicksville, Jericho and East Meadow.
Jurors found in February that Golson-Orelus was the masked man who carried out 10 holdups between the end of 2014 and mid-2015 that netted about $11,000.
Prosecutors have said that at the time of his death the wife and children of Awad, an Egyptian immigrant, were making plans to join him in New York so they could pursue their American dream together.
