A Lindenhurst man who was driving drunk was expected to be sentenced Friday to 6 to 18 years in prison for causing a crash that killed a woman.

Ryan Gurecki, 35, agreed to the sentence when he pleaded guilty in March to all charges in the indictment: aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and assault.

He had faced a maximum of 9 1/3 to 25 years in prison if he had gone to trial and been convicted of the most serious charges.

Suffolk County prosecutors said Gurecki had a blood-alcohol level of 0.13 percent, above the drunken-driving threshold of 0.08 percent, after the crash on June 26, 2016, that led to the death of Karen Holden, 56, a longtime nurse at St. Francis Hospital in Flower Hill and a resident of Huntington Station.

Her husband, William, was driving the family’s 2016 Ford Escape west on Jericho Turnpike and was stopped at a red light at Route 110 when, Gurecki, driving a 2010 Ford Explorer, slammed into the Holden family car. William Holden and the couple’s son, Robert, 23, were injured.

Assistant District Attorney Trish Brosco said Gurecki was driving 57 mph on a road where the speed limit was 40 mph. Police found 13 empty beer bottles in his sport utility vehicle and, police said, he told officers at the scene he had drunk five beers earlier.

Gurecki was convicted of drunken driving in 2006 and has a “horrific” driving record that includes 13 license suspensions and five accidents, Brosco said. In one accident, she said, Gurecki flipped his vehicle and injured his passenger.