Police have apprehended the man suspected in a string of knifepoint robberies across Long Island since February, officials said early Tuesday.

The suspect and two other men were arrested by Suffolk and Nassau police Monday night in Huntington Station in connection with the multiple commercial robberies, Suffolk police said.

The arrests came after an attempted robbery of a Carvel in Huntington Station, Suffolk Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said. The two other men were arrested in connection with the robbery of the Carvel, Meyers said.

The suspects’ names were not immediately released. A news conference was expected later in the day, officials said.

Police said the suspect under arrest is believed to be responsible for 15 earlier robberies and two attempted robberies since mid-February.

Since mid-February, 17 stores — 10 in Nassau and seven in Suffolk — mainly chain ice cream shops and sandwich stores had been struck by a knifepoint robber, according to police. Two of those were attempted robberies. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Suffolk police had said the department had launched a special team of investigators to focus exclusively on the robberies and the suspect.

With William Murphy