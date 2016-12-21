Riverhead Town police have arrested a local man in connection with a shooting that occurred on Monday.

Shawn D. James, 29, of Riverhead was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree assault and resisting arrest after an investigation and search for the suspect, police said. He was also being sought on a warrant for menacing that was issued by Riverhead Town Justice Court and by state parole authorities for allegedly violating terms of parole.

Police could not provide details on the shooting Wednesday night.

James was being held at police headquarters Wednesday and his attorney could not be reached for comment. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Riverhead Justice Court.