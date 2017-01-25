Suffolk County police are asking the public’s help in locating the man who stole a delivery from the doorstep of a home on Halewood Drive in Shirley just before Christmas.
The theft occurred on Dec. 23, police said. Police said the package contained a running jacket worth about $200.
Unfortunately for the suspect, police released photographs taken by surveillance cameras at the scene. One shows a closeup of the suspect, who, wearing a jacket and ski cap, is staring straight into the camera. Surveillance cameras also show the suspect fleeing.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Police ask anyone who may have information about the suspect or the theft to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.
