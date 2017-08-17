Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 72° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    CrimeLong Island

    Shooting in Wyandanch leaves 4 injured, cops say

    Updated
    By  ellen.yan@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Suffolk County police and the Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Suffolk County police and the Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance Corps. responded to a report of multiple people shot in the area of North 15th Street and Merritt Avenue about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. (Credit: Paul Mazza)

    Four men were shot on the street in Wyandanch on Wednesday night in what Suffolk County police believe was a targeted crime.

    Police were called to the shooting scene at North 15th Street in Wyandanch at 8:10 p.m. The four all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    No arrests have been made, Suffolk police said Wednesday night.

    Two of the victims who appeared to be...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Kevin Granados-Coreas, left, of Rosedale, Queens, and Carlos Cops: MS-13 members killed to gain ‘stature’ Nassau County probation officer Andy Jean-Louis, 46, of Probation officer charged with bribery Nassau cops seek Woodmere bank robber

    Nassau police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a Woodmere branch of

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK