Four men were shot on the street in Wyandanch on Wednesday night in what Suffolk County police believe was a targeted crime.
Police were called to the shooting scene at North 15th Street in Wyandanch at 8:10 p.m. The four all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No arrests have been made, Suffolk police said Wednesday night.
Two of the victims who appeared to be...
