Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 66° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    CrimeLong Island

    Son finds man asleep in Huntington home’s living room, cops say

    Updated
    By  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Suffolk County police have released a photo of

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Suffolk County police have released a photo of man they said they are seeking to identify and locate in connection with a trespassing incident at a home on Park Avenue in Huntington on Dec. 17, 2016. (Credit: SCPD)

    Suffolk County police are seeking the public’s help locating a man found sleeping in the living room of a Huntington home where he trespassed last year, authorities said.

    Police said the man is wanted for criminal trespass in connection with the Dec. 17 incident at a residence on Park Avenue during which the man — along with a woman — was found sleeping in the living room by the homeowner’s...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Suffolk County police are seeking the public's help Cops: $50G in damage after windows on 30 buses smashed Firefighters respond to a crash on Middle Country Cops: Drunken driver ran red light in crash Cops: 4 stores sold alcohol to underage agent

    An underage police agent was able to buy alcoholic beverages at four of the six