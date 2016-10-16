A Sound Beach woman has been charged with drunken driving after a witness saw her placing two children in and then out of her car while illegally parked in a handicapped zone Saturday night in Miller Place, Suffolk County police said.
Holly Olsen, 24, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law), two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
According to a police report, a witness called police after she noticed what she called an apparently intoxicated woman putting her children in and out of her car, while it was illegally parked in a handicapped zone in front of a Stop and Shop.
Officers stopped Olsen’s Lincoln Navigator on Carlisle Road in Miller Place at 10:26 p.m. and found Olsen had a 2-month-old and 2-year-old inside.
Olsen was being held at the Fourth Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.
Information about Olsen’s relationship to the children was not immediately available.
