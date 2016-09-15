One of the two teenage girls killed in Brentwood had a dispute in school with students believed to be members of the MS-13 street gang, and police are investigating whether it played a role in the killings, a law-enforcement source said Thursday.

Kayla Cuevas, 16, “had a disagreement with MS-13,” the street gang with ties to El Salvador, said the source, who has knowledge of the investigation.

“That’s what we’re looking at right now, just to see if there’s any nexus there. She had a dispute with some kids in school and there was a fight last week and it involved some gang comments and some signs.”

Cuevas’ body was found in the wooded area of a home on Ray Court in Brentwood Wednesday evening — less than 24 hours after the body of her friend Nisa Mickens, 15, was discovered by a passing motorist Tuesday night.

There’s no indication that Mickens had any involvement, the source said.

Investigators believe there are likely two or more suspects but said they are still in the early stages of their probe.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“When you deal with gangs, if they feel disrespected, it could be anyone in that gang,” the source said. “That’s how gangs work.”

The day after the students were found beaten to death, Suffolk police “increased their presence” at their school, Brentwood High School’s Ross Center, and others in the district, school officials said.

“Please know that we are taking active steps to ensure the safety and welfare of our students,” Schools Superintendent Levi McIntyre said Thursday in a letter to parents.

“We have reintroduced the use of the metal detectors along with the handheld wands at the high school to ensure that no weapons are brought into our buildings,” he said.

McIntyre said the school’s psychologist, social worker and guidance counselors were providing grief counseling.

The bodies of the girls were found a short distance apart over a span of less than 24 hours, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.

Police said both teens appeared to have been beaten.

As of early Thursday, no arrests had been made, police said.

“Let me be extremely clear: This brutal attack of a teenager will not stand in Suffolk County,” Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said Wednesday before the second body was found. “We are going to put an enormous amount of resources to catch this depraved perpetrator.”

isa Mickens, in a photo provided by her mother. The teen's body was found on Stahley Street in Brentwood Tuesday night, Sept. 13, 2016 and Suffolk County police said the death was criminal. Also Suffolk County Police Department photo from police facebook page of Kayla Cuevas. Photo Credit: Family & SCPD isa Mickens, in a photo provided by her mother. The teen's body was found on Stahley Street in Brentwood Tuesday night, Sept. 13, 2016 and Suffolk County police said the death was criminal. Also Suffolk County Police Department photo from police facebook page of Kayla Cuevas. Photo Credit: Family & SCPD

A man who identified himself only as Cuevas’ father came Thursday afternoon to the scene of the slayings, where a growing memorial of balloons, flowers and other mementos has formed.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Cuevas’ father, who wouldn’t give his name, knelt in the street and wailed as he mourned his daughter.

“Kayla was the best, the best,” he said, as he walked back to his home about a block away. “She was an athlete. She was the best. She was incredible. She was something else. She was an amazing star.”

The father said he wants justice for his daughter and urged school officials to do something about violence and what he called the “disgusting” gang problem in the area.

“I lost my daughter. What else is there to say?” he said. “I just feel as far as our superintendents, as far as schools is concerned, as far as administration is concerned, they need to put their heads together and get this to a point where it shouldn’t happen anymore. This is crazy.”

He said Cuevas had no involvement with gangs and was unaware that she had fought with gang members last week.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I don’t know about all that,” he said. “My daughter was never an affiliate.”

Early Thursday, one Suffolk police car sat outside the entrance to the victims’ school and another cruised back and forth as vehicles and buses brought students to class.

Famous Wilson, 18, a student at the Ross Center, said he knew Kayla and grew up with her sister. He is a lifelong resident of Brentwood.

“It was so sad her life had to end that way,” he said. “She was a good girl.”

He said he can’t say that he is nervous, but “we need more protection out here.”

Junior Kishaun Burrell, 15, said he knew both girls and was “heartbroken” over their deaths. Now he is “worried about the rest of us,” he said, and “very sad for their families.”

He described the girls as “fun to be around” and very outgoing.

Lenny Tucker, president of the Brentwood Association for Concerned Citizens, arrived at the Ross Center Thursday morning shortly after school opened.

Tucker said he anticipated “a lot of emotional turmoil” at the school.

He said there’s a “spectacular” group of students who are monitoring social media to see if there is any information they can share given the situation.

“It’s a sad situation,” he said. “We’ve been fighting to quell gang violence for the last 10 years in Brentwood. ... And it seems to be starting to raise its ugly head again.”

Sini said Mickens, a junior who would have turned 16 on Wednesday, “suffered at least 10 injuries, mostly to the head and face.”

An autopsy by the medical examiner’s office found evidence of lacerations and head trauma and determined the cause of death to be “homicide by assault,” Sini said.

Information on the other victim’s injuries was not disclosed by police.

While a positive identification hasn’t been made, homicide Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said the Cuevas family had been notified.

Beyrer emphasized that the investigation is in its early stages, but said the girls probably were together when they were beaten.

“It appears they were both killed where they were found,” he added.

Sini said only that there were “some indications there was gang involvement” in the attack.

Mickens’ body was found on Stahley Street at Ray Court in Brentwood at about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday. The second body was found at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday in a wooded area off Ray Court, police said.

Beyrer said a woman who lives near the woods saw the body and called 911. Police had been searching the area with cadaver dogs and helicopters.

. Police posted a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the killer.

On Wednesday, Nisa Mickens’ parents, Rob Mickens and Elizabeth Alvarado, visited a makeshift memorial of flowers and balloons on Stahley Street.

Rob Mickens said his daughter had gone to visit Cuevas, texting him about 8 p.m. Tuesday asking to be picked up later. Rob Mickens said he went to get his daughter, but she wasn’t there. He said he called her cellphone, but got no answer.

He left a basketball at the memorial, recalling how his daughter loved the game and often wore a basketball jersey.

Nisa was thinking of becoming a nurse or veterinarian, her father said. “Already she had her goals set,” he said.

Alvarado said Nisa didn’t want much for her birthday — just three balloons, brought to her school.

The mother said her daughter was “the best thing that ever happened to me ... There was nothing that she couldn’t do.”

The bubbly teen loved snacking on Doritos and cinnamon buns and had conquered her fear of roller coasters during a recent trip to an amusement park, according to Stefanny Fernandez, a close friend.

“She had a bright future — everything going for her,” said Fernandez, 24, of Central Islip.

Outside the home of Kayla Cuevas’ family, more than a dozen friends and neighbors gathered Wednesday night, some hugging, others crying. The girl’s older sister was taken away in an ambulance, apparently overcome by grief.

“Everybody’s mourning,” one youth said.

Cuevas’ parents were too distraught to talk, friends said.

Suffolk County Legis. Monica Martinez, who represents Brentwood, said she knew both girls when they were at East Middle School, where she had been an administrator.

“They were good girls, always together, rambunctious,” Martinez said at the crime scene.

“There are no words for how I feel in my heart. We have to come together as a community,” she said.

A group of the girls’ friends gathered at one corner said they learned of Nisa’s death when school officials announced it over the loudspeaker and asked students to bow their heads for a moment of silence. Later they learned through social media that another girl’s body had been found.

One of Mickens’ 11th-grade friends said the teenager called her about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to ask her what she was doing.

Mickens and friends had planned to go to a restaurant Saturday to celebrate her Sweet 16, the friend said.

With Ellen Yan, Darran Simon, Bart Jones and Gary Dymski