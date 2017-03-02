HIGHLIGHTS Multiple MS-13 street gang members charged with racketeering, sources say

Kayla Cuevas, 16, and Nisa Mickens, 15, were found slain in September

More than a half-dozen members of the MS-13 street gang have been charged with a host of federal racketeering crimes, including the killings of two teenage Brentwood girls and a fellow gang member from that community, according to sources.

The three slayings are among as many as nine recent killings or disappearances in the Brentwood area that investigators believe are linked to “an extremely violent” group of young MS-13 members recently arrived on Long Island from Central America, the sources said. Newsday has previously reported on the existence of this group of new arrivals.

Robert Capers, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, said he will hold a news conference at noon Thursday at the federal courthouse in Central Islip “to announce the unsealing of a superseding indictment charging members of the MS-13 gang with the 2016 murders of three teenagers in Brentwood . . .”

Arraignment of the suspects is expected later Thursday at the courthouse.

FBI agents, local law enforcement members of the bureau’s Long Island gang task force and Suffolk County police fanned out at dawn Thursday seeking at least five of the accused gang members, the sources said. Two of the gang members already have been in federal custody, the sources said.

By 6:30 a.m., four handcuffed men were led into the FBI building in Melville. They did not comment. Some of the law enforcement officers accompanying the suspects wore jackets identifying themselves as from the FBI, Suffolk police, and the Sheriff Gang Intelligence Unit.

Three of the MS-13 members have been specifically accused of taking part in the September killings of the two girls, Kayla Cuevas, 16, and Nisa Mickens, 15, the sources said.

Cuevas was friendly with members of the Bloods rival street gang and had recently gotten into a dispute with MS-13 members at Brentwood High School’s Ross Center, the sources said.

The MS-13 members were not specifically looking for Cuevas but were out “hunting” for enemies when they came across her and her friend Mickens by a wooded area near Ray Court, the sources said.

The two teens were brutally beaten to death with both blunt and sharp-edged instruments, presumably baseball bats and machetes, sources have said.

The Suffolk medical examiner’s office ruled the deaths “homicide by assault,” and Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said the teens’ injuries “were some of the worst wounds I have ever seen.”

Two of the MS-13 members are specifically accused of taking part in the killing of Jose Pena-Hernandez, 18, an MS-13 member whose body was unearthed in October in a wooded area in Brentwood on the grounds of the Pilgrim Psychiatric Center.

Pena-Hernandez was marked for death because he was believed to have violated MS-13 code by being suspected of being both an informant and gay, the sources said

In addition to racketeering, other charges include assault and marijuana distribution, the sources said.

Federal agents and Suffolk police began an intensified crackdown on gang members in the Brentwood area after the September killings of Cuevas and Mickens.

Mickens’ body was found Sept. 13 near a wooded area by Ray Court, and Cuevas’ body was found nearby the next day.

Police officials said that since the killings of the two girls, 80 MS-13 members have been charged with state crimes, including drug and gun possession, and seven have been handed over to federal officials for federal prosecutions.

After the Cuevas and Mickens killings investigators found the skeletal remains of three teenage boys, in or near the Pilgrim Psychiatric Center grounds, two of whom had been reported missing several months before — and all possibly linked to further MS-13 killings.

In addition to Pena-Hernandez, those reported missing were Oscar Acosta, 19, of Brentwood, a student at the Ross Center, whose remains were found on Sept. 16; and Miguel Garcia Moan, 15, of Brentwood, a student at Brentwood High’s Sonderling Center, whose remains were found on Sept. 21.

Also in October, Dewann A.S. Stacks, 34, of Brentwood, was found beaten to death on American Boulevard, in what police said was a gang-related killing.

In addition to the reported killings, investigators believe several other disappearances in the area may be linked to gang killings, sources said.

The gang-related violence continued this year, police said, when Esteban Alvardo-Bonilla, 29, of Brentwood, was shot to death on Jan. 30 in a Central Islip deli on the Brentwood border.

In all, investigators believe the violence is related to the recent arrival in the Brentwood area of about a dozen young but hardened members of MS-13 from Central America in their teens or early 20s, the sources said.

The relative newcomers are steeped in the extreme violence of gang culture in countries such as El Salvador and they have found a niche because federal prosecutions have taken a number of longtime MS-13 members off the streets, the sources said.

While federal law allows the prosecution of youths under 18 as adults for the alleged commission of violent crimes, it would take a judge’s ruling to permit such action. So any gang members initially charged in the MS-13 racketeering case Thursday under the age of 18, if any, would not immediately be publicly identified.

With Nicole Fuller