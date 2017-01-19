A Shirley man has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of commercial burglaries committed between last March and May, Southampton Town police said Thursday.
Richard Ambrose, 40, of Alettia Drive, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with six counts of third-degree burglary after a monthslong investigation by detectives into commercial burglaries in Noyac, Watermill and Southampton, police said.
He was arraigned in Southampton Town Justice Court and remanded to Suffolk County Jail.
Details of the burglaries were not released. It also was not immediately clear what evidence linked Ambrose to the crimes.
