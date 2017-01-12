State Police investigate the entrance ramp to the westbound Southern State Parkway in North Valley Stream early Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (Credit: Jim Staubitser)
An entrance ramp to the Southern State Parkway in North Valley Stream remained closed early Thursday because of an investigation, State Police said.
News 12 Long Island reported police sources said a person was found stabbed in the road on the entrance ramp.
A State Police spokesman said no other information was immediately available about the closing at Exit 15S, an entrance the westbound...
A Nassau County police spokeswoman confirmed the ramp closing but said State Police were handling the investigation.
