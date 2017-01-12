An entrance ramp to the Southern State Parkway in North Valley Stream remained closed early Thursday because of an investigation, State Police said.

News 12 Long Island reported police sources said a person was found stabbed in the road on the entrance ramp.

A State Police spokesman said no other information was immediately available about the closing at Exit 15S, an entrance the westbound parkway.

A Nassau County police spokeswoman confirmed the ramp closing but said State Police were handling the investigation.