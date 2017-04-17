A Southold woman was arrested and charged with violating the Suffolk County social host law after a group of minors were seen drinking at her home, police said.
Southold police said officers went to the Pine Avenue home of Mary Shalvey at 11:30 p.m. Friday after neighbors called to report a large house party.
Responding officers saw more than 75 young people at the house, and some of them were seen drinking by the officers, police said.
Police said the homeowners were making no effort to stop the drinking or break up the gathering.
Shalvey, 35, was issued an appearance ticket to appear in court a later date, police said. She could not be reached for comment Monday.
