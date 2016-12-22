Rashell Gamble, 35, of Calverton, is charged with animal neglect after her 2-year-old dog named Prada was found emaciated, the Suffolk SPCA said on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Credit: SCSPCA)
A Calverton woman was charged with animal cruelty after officials said her dog was found emaciated.
Rashell Gamble, 35, of Hill Rise, was arrested Monday, the Suffolk County SPCA said. She faces arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on Feb. 23, officials said Thursday.
A photo released with a statement by the SPCA showed the 2-year-old dog named Prada, its ribs clearly visible from its condition.
SPCA spokesman Chief Roy Gross said in a statement that animal cruelty “will not be tolerated in Suffolk County” and urged anyone with information regarding incidents involving animal cruelty to call the agency at 631-382-7722.
All calls will remain confidential, he said.
