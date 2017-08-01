A Mastic Beach woman has been charged with animal cruelty after her dog starved to death, officials said Tuesday.
Margalita Estime, 56, failed to provide proper food, water and veterinary care to the dog, an older mixed-breed male which was kept outdoors, Chief Roy Gross of the Suffolk County SPCA said.
Acting on a tip, SPCA detectives went to the Estime home June 30 and took the dead dog to a veterinary clinic to determine the cause of death, he said.
“Basically, the dog starved to death,” Gross said.
After the results came back, Estime was arrested Sunday, Gross said.
She was ordered to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Oct. 3 to face the misdemeanor charge, he said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.