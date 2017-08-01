A $5,000 reward is being offered for anyone who identifies whoever left two young dogs — both dead — shut inside a crate next door to a Port Washington animal shelter, officials said on Tuesday.

“Someone callously left two young dogs dead and in a crate,” Nassau County SPCA President Gary Rogers said in a joint statement with Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas.

The SPCA will pay the reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction, he said.

The pair of dogs were found on Monday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Davis Avenue, next door to the North Shore Animal League, officials said.

One of the pit bulls is a gray and black male; the other is a tan female. Both weigh from 60 to 70 pounds, they said.

“Crimes against defenseless animals are heartbreaking and we need the public’s help in discovering how these dogs died and who left them near the Animal League facility,” Singas said.

“We will not tolerate animal cruelty and neglect in Nassau County, she added.

To assist investigators, call the district attorney’s tip line at 516-571-7755 or the SPCA at 516-THE-SPCA.