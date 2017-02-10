A Yaphank woman faces animal cruelty charges after the deaths of her three cats, the SPCA said Friday.
Susan Prigozy, 57, of Yaphank-Middle Island Road, was charged Wednesday with three counts of animal neglect because she failed “to provide proper sustenance” to the cats, resulting in their deaths, the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said.
She may face additional charges, the SPCA said.
The cats were seized from Prigozy’s residence “with the assistance of the Brookhaven Animal Shelter,” the SPCA said.
Prigozy is scheduled to appear April 10 in First District Court in Central Islip, the SPCA said.
