A Springs man has been charged with allowing underage drinking at his home and providing Xanax to a youth living at there, police said.
Jefferson D. Eames, 49, of Springs, is under arrest, taken into custody Thursday by East Hampton Town police on charges of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, nine counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of violating the Suffolk County Social Host Law and one count of resisting arrest — that after Eames “attempted to re-enter the residence and close the door” on investigators, police said.
Arraignment details were not immediately available.
Police said the charges against Eames stem from “underage parties located at his residence” on Neck Path.
Police said the investigation is continuing and detectives are asking anyone with information regarding Eames contact the East Hampton Town police Detective Division at 631-537-6989.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.