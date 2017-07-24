New York State Police have arrested three men this month they say robbed an Uber driver after he picked them up from a Melville strip club in April.

Police identified the men as Christopher Zarcone, 32, of Holbrook; Matthew Divisconti, 38, of Manorville; and Christopher Catalano, 33, of West Islip. All three were charged with second-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and third-degree assault.

Zarcone and Divisconti were arrested shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, according to records. Catalano was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver told police he picked the men up at Gossip Gentleman’s Club on April 21 and that they robbed him on the Southern State Parkway by Exit 40 in West Islip . He said he was taking them to West Islip, according to police. The alleged assault and robbery occurred around 4 a.m., according to arrest records.

They were scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Arraignment information was not available for Zarcone and Divisconti, and it was not clear if they had attorneys.

Catalano was released on $7,500 cash bail and is due back in court Sept. 6, according to online court records. His attorney could not be reached for comment Monday night.