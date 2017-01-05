State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect or suspects involved in the New Year’s Day burning of a 2017 Ford Mustang on the southbound Robert Moses Causeway south of the Southern State Parkway.
According to a State Police news release issued Thursday the car, with the Virginia registration VPH2886, was set on fire at about 3 p.m.
“At this point in time we know it was not a stolen car and we’re looking at all angles to see why this was done or why the car was on fire,” State Police investigator Michael Harris said. He said police have identified the owner of the car and have been in contact with that person.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Police could not say how the vehicle came to be on the parkway.
Police ask anyone who was traveling on the Southern State or Robert Moses who saw the fire to call 631-756-3300. All calls will be confidential.
