A driver who almost hit a state trooper’s marked patrol car on the Southern State Parkway had a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal threshold and had three children in the car, police said.

The trooper was westbound on the parkway in Wantagh about 6:50 p.m. Sunday when a 2002 GMC Yukon swerved into his lane and almost hit his patrol car, State Police said.

The trooper pulled the Yukon over and found the driver, Tanyaradzwa Munyoro, 30, of Roosevelt, was intoxicated, police said. A later test found the man had a blood-alcohol level of .35 percent, more than four times the legal threshold of .08 percent, police said.

As a precaution, he was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage for a medical evaluation before being jailed.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The three children in his vehicle — ages 8, 6 and 4 — were released to a relative, police said. Police did not reveal the driver’s relationship to the children.

Munyoro was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on several charges, including aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with children 15 years or younger in the vehicle.