A Huntington Station man violated Leandra’s Law late Thursday by driving drunk on the Sagtikos Parkway with a child as a passenger, State Police said.
Luis Contreras-Alvarez, 34, was failing to maintain his lane when a trooper pulled over his 2001 Nissan Xterra at 11:50 p.m. on the southbound Sagtikos, north of Exit S3 in Brentwood, State Police said in a Friday news release.
The trooper “detected a strong odor” of alcohol on Contreras-Alvarez’s breath, and the driver failed sobriety tests, police said. An 8-year-old was in the car at the time, police said. The child’s relationship to the driver was not known. The child was sent home with his mother.
Police said Contreras-Alvarez was charged with aggravated DWI (Leandra’s Law), endangering the welfare of a child, and traffic violations. He was due to be arraigned at First District Court.
Under Leandra’s Law, drivers who are intoxicated or impaired by drugs with a child 15 or younger in the vehicle can be charged with a felony.
