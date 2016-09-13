She was thrown, alive, from a moving car on the Southern State Parkway near the Franklin Avenue exit in Franklin Square — only to be run over multiple times by passing vehicles.

State Police said the victim, Wyanda Williams, 35, of Freeport, died at the scene.

Williams’ tragic death came in the early morning hours of Sept. 9, 2001 — two days before the terrorist attacks of 9/11. And 15 years later, her case remains unsolved.

Police announced Wyanda Williams’ slaying as the latest focal point of a statewide initiative called “Cold Case Tuesday,” designed to bring old unsolved cold case files back into the spotlight in hopes of generating leads to solve them.

In the Williams case, police are hoping someone has information about how she found herself in that car on the Southern State, that someone may know the identity of the driver, or how and why Williams ended up dead.

Police said troopers responding to a 911 call of a body in the roadway found Williams in the early morning hours of Sept. 9, 2001, and that it was determined she was struck “several times by passing motorists.” It is known that Williams lived “just miles” from the crime scene, that she often spent time in nearby Hempstead and that she left behind a young daughter — a daughter who is now 22.

But, police said Tuesday, there is “very limited information” available about Williams, her family and her friends.

It was not immediately clear if police ever identified a suspect or a person of interest in the case.

The vehicle from which Williams was thrown also “was never positively identified,” police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Troop L Major Case Unit at 631-756-3300.

All calls will remain confidential.