A red fox that roamed Robert Moses State Park was fatally shot by a man with a crossbow, state officials said in asking for the public’s help in finding the killer.
A visitor told police she was photographing the fox Saturday afternoon by parking field 2 when she saw a man take a cross bow from his trunk and shoot the animal, said state parks spokesman Dan Keefe.
“The witness reported the male subject returned to his vehicle and fled the area after he noticed the witness,” Keefe said in a statement.
“State Park Police are actively investigating the incident and urge the public to continue offering assistance if they have any information that may be relevant to the case,” the statement said.
