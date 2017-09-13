The State Liquor Authority has closed down a West Babylon bar after the town fire marshal condemned the building for “serious public safety issues” and inspectors charged the establishment with myriad violations of Alcohol Beverage Control law, authorities said.

The violations at Maggies on Straight Path included illegal gambling, becoming a focal point for police attention, failure to maintain books and records, and purchasing liquor from an unauthorized source, the liquor authority said in a news release on Wednesday. In all, authorities said, the bar was charged with 33 violations of ABC law on Monday by the authority.

Attempts to reach representatives of the bar Wednesday were unsuccessful.

The liquor authority said that during a prior inspection the Town of Babylon Code Enforcement Division issued three violations and the town fire marshal issued 10 violations, condemning the building and issuing a “closing order” after discovering “illegal electrical wiring in the basement, compressed gas stored near a hot water heater and no lighting over emergency exits.”

Authorities said that on four dates — May 28, June 21, July 22 and Aug. 13 — Suffolk County police responded to the area surrounding Maggies for “four instances of disorder in or around the premises.”

Calls included a patron discharging a firearm in the air “approximately six times in an attempt to stop a fight;” a patron “being struck over the head with an unknown object” in the bar parking lot; and fights outside the bar, including one that authorities said involved more than 40 people.

A State Liquor Authority investigator also observed coin-operated gambling devices, a dice-throwing container and “multiple football pools” on premises, all contributing to the emergency suspension being issued on Wednesday, authorities said.

“In addition to demonstrating a total disregard for the law by blatantly promoting gambling, this licensee jeopardized the health and safety of her patrons, and the public at large, by allowing rampant disorder in and around her establishment,” liquor authority counsel Christopher R. Riano said in a statement released Wednesday. “The SLA has made it clear today that they will not permit these flagrant violations to continue.”