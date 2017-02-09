A Stony Brook University basketball player pleaded not guilty Thursday to third-degree rape and two lesser charges.

Blair Mendy, 22, a sophomore from San Jose, California, is accused of having sexual intercourse with someone younger than 17 years old. He is also charged with sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.

Suffolk prosecutors asked that Mendy be held on bail of $50,000 cash, said district attorney’s office spokesman Robert Clifford, but First District Court Judge Pierce Cohalan set bail at $2,000 cash or bond. It was unclear Thursday afternoon if Mendy had posted bail.

His attorney, Camille Russell of Westbury, was not immediately available for comment.

If convicted, Mendy faces a maximum of 1 1⁄3 to 4 years in prison.

Mendy’s father told Newsday on Wednesday that he did not know about the arrest and could not believe the charges against his son.

The Stony Brook sophomore had been captain of his high school basketball team during his junior and senior years, according to his webpage with the Stony Brook Seawolves team. He has played two Seawolves games so far in the school year, his game statistics show.

Mendy became the fourth player from the men’s basketball team to be arrested in the last 10 months.

Last October, the team’s top returning player, projected starting guard Ahmad Walker, 23, of Port Washington, was suspended from the team after being charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, on Sept. 10, 2016.

Last April, shortly after Stony Brook made its first appearance in the NCAA Division I Tournament, against Kentucky, senior forward Rayshaun McGrew and sophomore guard DeShaun Thrower, who has since transferred to another school, were charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief.

Mendy is due back in court March 6.