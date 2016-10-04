The top returning player on Stony Brook’s men’s basketball team was arrested in a dorm incident last month and was suspended from the team, university officials said Tuesday night.

Ahmad Walker, 23, of Port Washington, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, on Sept. 10, a case that his father said has ruined his son’s sports and academic record.

Stony Brook University police officers were called to a campus dorm about 2:30 a.m. that day about a fight in progress, and when officers got there, they saw Walker and a woman arguing, according to police Chief Robert J. Lenahan.

“When officers were attempting to intervene the male shoved the female which resulted in the officers placing Mr. Walker under arrest,” Lenahan said Tuesday in an emailed statement.

Walker, released on his own recognizance, had an order of protection issued against him at arraignment and is due again in court Wednesday.

Walker has been suspended from the team, according to Brian Miller, the university’s assistant athletic director for communications.

University officials did not release other details, including when Walker was dismissed and why.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

But Kevin Walker said university officials had determined his son was “guilty until proven innocent” and blames them for putting his son’s education in limbo.

He said his son was not guilty of the charges. The father said the younger Walker did not shove the woman, a student.

Kevin Walker said his son was not home Tuesday night to comment.

Walker, a small forward, averaged 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds last season.