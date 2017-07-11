An East Farmingdale pharmacy was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday by three men who took off with money and prescription medication, Suffolk police said.
The suspects, all in their 20s, had their faces covered when they held up the County Line Pharmacy on Broadhollow Road about 1:45 p.m., police said. One robber displayed a gun, police said.
The robbers escaped in a light-colored four-door sedan, police said.
One suspect had a dark-colored mask on his face, wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build, authorities said.
Another robber was just a couple of inches taller, had a very thin build, used a red bandana to hide his face and wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, police said. The third man wore a dark-colored jacket with white stripes down the arm, detectives said.
Police ask anyone with information to call 631-852-6555.
Comments
